Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai registered 11,512 births and 2,248 deaths of Indian expats in 2021, it was revealed on Monday.

In comparison, the births of as many as 11,984 children were registered in 2020 as against 10,586 in 2019.

However, when it comes to the deaths of Indian expats, the mission, which provides 24/7 service in death cases, had registered 1,921 deaths in 2020 as against 1,410 in 2020.

As many as 398 Indian expats died due to COVID-19 in 2021 while 16 more (out of 149) died due to the virus in January this year, the mission revealed.

The mortal remains of 1,078 of the deceased Indian expats were either cremated or buried locally in 2021, whereas the number of local cremation and burial stood at 860 in 2020, a huge increase from 244 in 2019.

The mortal remains of 1,170 Indian expats were repatriated in 2021. While 1,061 mortal remains were repatriated in 2020, as many as 1,166 were flown home in 2019.

The mission’s jurisdiction covers Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain.

The birth and death of Indian expats in these emirates are registered through the outsourced service provider SG IVS Global, which provides document registration and attestation services for the mission.

The latest figures of the consular services provided through the centre were exclusively released to Gulf News on the occasion of the centre’s relocation to a bigger facility on Monday.

Ramkumar Thangaraj, consul (Education, Passport and Attestation) inaugurated the new premises of the centre in Oud Metha in the presence of Sanjay Gaekwad, managing director of SG IVS Global.

Apart from the birth and death registration, the IVS Global centre also does power-of-attorney registration, registration of will, attestation of educational documents such as degrees and marriage certificates etc.

In total, 116989 attestation services were provided in 2021, the consulate said.

New address

The facility, which used to operate out of Room Nos 201 and 202, Business Atrium Building, have been shifted to Room Nos 102, 103 and 104 in the same building.

The new facility will also provide a more spacious hall, with large waiting areas.

The consulate said it strives to facilitate better services for Indian nationals in Dubai and the Northern Emirates with its 365 days’ services along with 24/7 accessible welfare centre Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) operating out of its premises in Bur Dubai.

“In line with these efforts, shifting of the IVS centre to a new and bigger premises will help in providing better facilities to the applicants,” the mission added.

List of services provided at IVS

Application for visit / residence visa for family

Attestation for foreign / UAE nationals

Bachelorhood certificate

Birth certificate

Death certificate

Direction identification number (din) / trade documents (sales deeds / MoU / agreements)

Divorce decree

Driving licence

Education / transfer certificate

Gift deed

Housemaid’s affidavit to state no relationship

Marriage certificate

Medical certificate

NoC for issuance of passport in India for spouse / children

Power of attorney

Other documents (such as court affidavit, surety bond, indemnity bond etc.)

Salary / experience certificate

Sponsorship declaration life certificate

Undertaking expenses for studies