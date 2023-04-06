Dubai: The Consulate General of India in Dubai joined hands with the IMAN Cultural Centre to organise a grand Iftar on Tuesday. The event was attended by several government officials, diplomats, business people, members of voluntary groups and Indian associations and blue collar workers.
Consul General of India Dr Aman Puri and President of IMAN Cultural Centre PSM Habibullah Khan received the guests and exchanged Ramadan greetings.
The partnership between the Consulate General of India and the IMAN Cultural Centre reflects the commitment of both organisations to promoting intercultural understanding and building bridges between communities.