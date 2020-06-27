Tomorrow's flight to Kolkata will depart Dubai's Terminal 2 at around noon (file picture for illustrative purposes taken before pandemic) Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Desperate to see his ailing mum in Kolkata, Indian businessman Gautam Banka set out to book a 10-seater private jet charter for US$58,800 (Dh216,000) and split the cost with co-travellers.

Gautam Banka “I was still short of four passengers when another idea dawned upon me: why not charter a bigger plane and repatriate more people at much lower fares?“ recalled the Harvard alumni whose mum suffers from last stage cancer.

“Over the next few days, Banka’s Jumeirah Lake Tower office, KSE Electricals, started to resemble a travel agency. As word spread, people from India’s eastern regions trooped in to book their tickets for the first chartered flight to Kolkata.

An Indigo carrier will fly back 170 passengers to the West Bengal capital from Dubai International Airport Terminal 2 at around noon on Sunday.

“The trip costs Dh1050 per person which is much lower than what is charged by travel agents,” said Banka who organised the chartered flight for Dh190,000 with the help of friends Tushar Majumdar and Rajiv Nathany, both from Dubai.

“Majumdar handled bookings, Nathany coordinated with the Indian Mission in the UAE while I looked into legal aspects and sought approvals from authorities in West Bengal. Thankfully everything fell in place. My mother is seriously ill and I am glad that I will be by her side tomorrow. Of course, none of this would have been possible without excellent team work and the support of Indian Consul General in Dubai, Vipul,” said Banka.

So far only three flights have reached Kolkata from the UAE as part of the Vande Bharat Mission meant to repatriate Indians. These include a flight from Dubai on June 3 and two flights, one each from Abu Dhabi and Dubai on June 24.

People from West Bengal reckon these are not enough.

“While it is true that most Indian migrants in the UAE are from South India, expats from the states of West Bengal, Tripura, Odhisa, Assam and Jharkhand also constitute a significant number. Kolkata is the nearest international airport for them,” said Majumdar.