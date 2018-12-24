Sharjah: An Indian accountant has been ‘missing’ since December 12 from Sharjah, according to his brother who sought help from Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to track him.
Ravi Kumar from the north Indian state of Rajasthan, tweeted to Swaraj that his younger brother Vinod Kumar,37, has been missing from his office in Sharjah since December 12.
After the minister took up the matter and sought a report on Sunday evening, Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul tweeted that the consulate was aware of the case.
“We made enquiries and were told by local authorities that he exited UAE on December 12 night. While [we] are trying to find out where he went, that’s a bit difficult since local immigration records won’t show it,” he tweeted in reply to the minister.
Sharjah Police confirmed to Gulf News that Vinod exited on December 12 night and clarified that no missing case has been registered.
The consulate on Monday told Gulf News that it was in touch with the local authorities and the company where Vinod Kumar worked. However, there was no update available about his whereabouts, it said.
When contacted, a colleague said Vinod did not show any signs of being bothered with any issue before he stopped coming to office.
“He had attended the office on December 12. But nobody knows where he went after that. When he didn’t come to office next day [on Thursday], everyone thought he was probably sick,” said Muniyasami.
He said the colleagues realised that Vinod was missing only when he did not report to work on Saturday also.
“Something has gone wrong with the accounts in the company. We are waiting for our boss to come and check everything,” he said, without divulging further details.
The company’s owner is also from Vinod’s neighbourhood back home in Rajasthan, said Ravi Kumar.
Speaking to Gulf News over phone from Rajasthan, he said the family has been upset and eagerly waiting to see Vinod.
“The last time when he phoned our father, he said he had high blood sugar and wanted to come home. After that, his phone was switched off. His company owner said there was some money-related issues in the company. We can resolve all that if he is at fault. But we need to find him first. Once he is home, he will be safe. We will do whatever we can do to keep him safe and healthy,” he said.