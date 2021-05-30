Abu Dhabi: Ikea has recalled two lines of dinnerware in the UAE due to safety risks, including from breakage and burns.
In a statement, the Swedish conglomerate and home goods manufacturer and retailer urged customers to immediately stop using Heroisk and Talrika products, including plates, bowls and mugs. “Ikea urges customers who own Heroisk or Talrika plates, bowls, and mugs to stop using them immediately and to contact Ikea for a full refund,” the firm said.
'Top priority'
“Customer safety is a top priority at IKEA. All our products are tested and comply with applicable standards and legislation. Despite these testing standards, we have received reports of some Heroisk and Talrika products breaking. Due to the potential risk of burns from hot contents upon breakage, we are recalling all Heroisk and Talrika plates, bowls, and mugs as a precautionary measure,” it added.
Customers can return the products to Ikea stores for a full refund, Ikea said.