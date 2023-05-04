At IFZA, we believe that business should not only be about the bottom line, but also on their impact on the community and the environment. That’s why we have created IFZA Cares, a dedicated department focused on making a positive difference in our society.
With the leadup to the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 28), which will be hosted in Dubai and in support of the UAE’s pronouncement of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, we are more committed than ever to contribute to the global efforts to combat climate change and reduce our carbon footprint. We are expanding the GROW Initiative to Dubai’s Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary. The initiative will see the creation of two mangrove forests with a combined total of 30,000 trees by the end of the year, with more planned in other sanctuaries in the UAE and across the region.
This project will not only help offset carbon emissions but also provide a natural habitat for many marine species, which will help to preserve the delicate ecological balance of our region.