Dubai: As the 25th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival comes to an end on February 1, shoppers still have the chance to win prizes worth millions of dirhams during the last few days of the region’s longest running shopping extavagazna.

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) continues to offer rewarding shopping experiences to tens of thousands of people, including residents and visitors from all around the world. With its mega promotions and raffles, DSF has offered visitors the opportunity to take home incredible winnings over the past 25 years including prizes like Rolls-Royce, Nissan and Lexus cars, as well as properties, gold and cash.

Anchored by its theme of “Let’s Celebrate Together”, the ongoing milestone 25th edition of DSF is no different, as shoppers can enjoy many ways to win prizes worth more than Dh50 million that are being given away at mega raffles and numerous promotions taking place at different malls and destinations.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said: “Shoppers look forward with great anticipation for the Dubai Shopping Festival to arrive and this year too, in its 25th edition, the festival has truly lived up to their expectations.”

As the flagship festival of our Retail Calendar, he added, the DSF provides the perfect opportunity for retailers to offer promotions and prizes to entice shoppers, which in turn boosts retail sales and supports the overall development of this sector. With the close collaboration and support of our partners and sponsors, we are offering the best prizes possible to match the reputation of a global attraction like DSF.”

Abdalla H. Al Ameeri, Director, Raffles and Retail Promotions (DFRE) said: “In celebration of this landmark edition of Dubai Shopping Festival, which has changed people’s lives for more than two decades with amazing prizes, we wanted to ensure that the rewards offered at this edition are bigger than ever. Whether it is the INFINITI Mega Raffle, Nissan Grand Raffle, Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group promotion, or other retail promotions, the festival offers a myriad of ways to shop and win.”

The prizes on offer during DSF, which runs until February 1, include cars, cash, gold and home makeovers, with the mega raffles once again proving to be a big hit with DSF visitors for the staggering range of life-changing prizes on offer.

What is on offer and how to win

INFINITI Mega Raffle

This year, the INFINITI Mega Raffle is offering DSF visitors the chance to drive away in an INFINITI QX50 car, as well as Dh200,000 in cash every single day of DSF 2020. It couldn’t be easier to take part; those interested have to simply buy a raffle ticket for AED 200 for the chance to win the daily prize. In addition, one lucky DSF shopper will go home with a grand prize of Dh1 million in cash at the end of DSF.

Nissan Grand Raffle

The Nissan Grand Raffle will offer DSF shoppers the chance to win one of five Nissan models — Nissan Patrol 2020, Nissan Pathfinder 2019, Nissan X-TRAIL 2020, Nissan Kicks 2020 and Nissan Sentra 2020 — simply by purchasing items worth a minimum of Dh25 from any EPCO or ENOC station. In total, 33 cars will be given away during DSF.

Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group

With every jewellery purchase of Dh500 from any of the participating outlets, customers will be entitled to one raffle coupon that can win them up to 3,000 Gold Coins of 8 grams each in raffle draws. There are five winners selected daily throughout DSF; the first winner will win 25 coins, second to win 20, third to win 15, fourth to win 10 and fifth winner will take home 5 coins.

Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG)

Dubai Shopping Malls Group have the ‘Spin and Win’ wheel which gives shoppers who spend more than Dh200 in any of the participating malls a chance to take part. In addition to this, five lucky winners will get Dh200,000 each in the weekly draw. A total of approximately Dh1 million will be given away.

Majid Al Futtaim

In collaboration with Majid Al Futtaim Malls, those who spend Dh300 can be in with a chance to enter into the draw to become one of the 25 DSF SHARE Millionaires where each winner receives 1,000,000 SHARE points.

The Dubai Mall

When spending Dh350 at any of The Dubai Mall stores, shoppers will have the chance to enter into a draw to become one of FIVE DSF Millionaires in Skywards Miles, with each winner receiving 1,000,000 Skywards Miles.

The latest mall on The Palm Jumeirah, Nakheel Mall, is giving away five brand new BMWs each week and instant prizes and gift vouchers worth up to Dh250,000 in total. All shoppers have to do is spend Dh250 or more in any outlet to be in with a chance to win.

Ibn Battuta Mall

Shoppers who spend AED 250 or more at any store in Ibn Battuta Mall can win instant daily prizes worth up to Dh800,000 and one of two; a brand new GMC TXL26/10s or a brand new GAC GS7.

Meraas

Shoppers who spend Dh100 at any participating outlet in Meraas’ destinations: City Walk, La Mer, Al Seef, The Beach, Box Park, Bluewaters and The Outlet Village will receive a raffle coupon to be in with a chance of being selected as one of 25 daily winners of an Dh1,000 gift card. One thousand winners are waiting to be selected, with Dh1 million worth of prizes to be awarded.

Dubai Festival City Mall

Shoppers at Dubai Festival City Mall who spend Dh300 or more have a chance to win a 2020 Lexus RX Hybrid. Chances are doubled when spending Dh300 or more at any of the restaurants or cafés or a gift card worth Dh300 and the winner will be announced on February 6.

Mercato

Those who spend Dh200 in any shop or outlet at Mercato or Town Centre Jumeirah until 1 February get to toss a coin in the fountain for a chance to win Dh25,000. One winner will be selected each week.

Festival Plaza

Shoppers at Festival Plaza who spend Dh500 can get a chance to win prizes worth Dh25,000 with a total of Dh1,160,00, one million of which in gift vouchers.

DSF Surprises

Taking place until 29 January 2020, there will be an exclusive deal at an exclusive retailer in a specific mall which will only be announced 24 hours in advance.

DSF 25 Home Makeovers

In collaboration with Home Centre, customers who spend Dh500 at the Mall of Emirates store will be in for a chance to win an entire home makeover. 25 winners will be selected in total between 5 January and 29 January 2020.

YALLA DSF

Yalla DSF, presented by Club Apparel, is an interactive game, available free of charge on both Android and iOS devices, created for Dubai residents and visitors to play and win Dh600,000 worth of exclusive vouchers and prizes from Club Apparel that can be redeemed across leading international brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Aldo, Levi’s, Crocs, Inglot, Coldstone and more.

