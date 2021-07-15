Huriya Private is an independent, international, award-winning private equity, immigration, multi-family office, and corporate structuring firm with its head office in Dubai.
It provides bespoke strategic management support to international clients in global markets. Huriya Private CEO, John Hanafin is a financier, investor and dealmaker who helped establish the company after 20 years in financial services in the Middle East.
With an extensive background in serving the specialised needs of high-net-worth investors around the world, Hanafin brings to the table proven leadership experience in global financial services, residency and citizenship planning, estate planning, and other related services.
In addition to sitting on the boards of various organisations globally, Hanafin is also a trusted advisor to governments for the structuring and implementation of programmes to boost corporate redomiciliation and foreign direct investments and was recently appointed as the FDI director to the Vanuatu Trade Commission in the UAE.
Hanafin is a Chartered Member of the Securities Institute (CISI), as well as a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), the International Tax Planning Association (ITPA), and the International Business Structuring Association (IBSA). He is also an FA Registered Intermediary, being authorised to conduct intermediary acting on behalf of professional football players and clubs in England.
“I have established Huriya Private to provide private advisory services to a select number of families and private individuals. Our team brings decades of professional financial services experience with an international network of contacts, and a deep understanding of the needs of the modern-day high-net-worth client or international family.”