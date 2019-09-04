A screengrab from a video of the Sharjah port dhow fire fire. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah firefighters rescued crew members of a wooden dhow that caught fire at Al Khan Port on Tuesday night.

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News the vessel was loaded with a number of vehicles – all of which were gutted in the massive fire.

The police operations room received a call about the fire at 10.07pm and firefighters from headquarters, Samnan and Al Mina rushed to the site and tackled the blaze.

No injuries reported, Col. Al Naqbi said.

Meanwhile, the crew members were brought to safety by Sharjah Police.