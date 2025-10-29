HRE Development and Dubai Cares delegation reviews education projects in Zanzibar

Field visit follows HRE’s Dh30m commitment to support Dubai Cares’ education programmes
Dubai: A joint delegation from HRE Development and Dubai Cares visited education projects in Zanzibar, Tanzania, to review progress in teaching methods, technology integration, and skills training supported through their partnership.
The visit follows HRE Development’s DH30 million contribution to Dubai Cares’ global education programmes announced in October 2024. The commitment links HRE’s real estate projects to education funding, with proceeds from each apartment sale supporting children and youth in developing countries.
Over four days, the delegation met students, teachers, and officials from Zanzibar’s Ministry of Education and Vocational Training. The team also visited the Kwarara Media Education Centre, which broadcasts English literacy lessons through the “Let’s Learn English” radio programme, and Assalam Village in Kizimkazi, where more than 250 students and 50 teachers joined a STEAM bootcamp. Classroom visits at Dunga Primary School and Fuoni School demonstrated the use of the Teach at the Right Level approach to improve literacy and numeracy.
“Our partnership with Dubai Cares is built on a shared vision to create lasting, positive change through education,” said Dr Hasan Hejazi, Vice-Chairman of HRE Development. “Our efforts are not limited to financial contributions but are actively creating meaningful learning opportunities and empowering communities for the long term.”
“From innovative teaching methods to empowering students with 21st-century skills, the dedication of the teams here in Zanzibar is transforming lives and opening doors for a brighter future,” said Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Development
The delegation also met with officials from the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training and attended the 2025 STEAM Boot Camp and National Competition at the State University of Zanzibar’s Maruhubi Campus.
“This visit marks a first-of-its-kind engagement by a private sector partner with a Dubai Cares program on the ground. It was truly inspiring to see how our collaboration with HRE Development is helping create real change — not only within classrooms but across communities,” noted Amal Al Redha, Director of Partnerships at Dubai Cares.
Each home sold by HRE Development contributes to Dubai Cares’ programmes, with residents receiving certificates recognising their role in supporting education in developing countries.
