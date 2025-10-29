HRE Development and Dubai Cares delegation reviews education projects in Zanzibar

Over four days, the delegation met students, teachers, and officials from Zanzibar’s Ministry of Education and Vocational Training. The team also visited the Kwarara Media Education Centre, which broadcasts English literacy lessons through the “Let’s Learn English” radio programme, and Assalam Village in Kizimkazi, where more than 250 students and 50 teachers joined a STEAM bootcamp. Classroom visits at Dunga Primary School and Fuoni School demonstrated the use of the Teach at the Right Level approach to improve literacy and numeracy.