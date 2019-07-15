File photo: The whole eclipse starts on Sunday night or early Monday, depending on location, and will take about three hours. Image Credit: Reuters

UAE: Do you want to see planet Saturn in the sky? You don’t need a fancy binocular or a big telescope to see it. You can see it instead with the naked eye.

Just step out of your house, stand in the balcony where you can get a clear view of the sky or better get out into the streets and look up towards west.

How is this possible?

Saturn is closest to Earth at the moment and now is the best time to catch the beautiful ringed planet.

According to Nazar Hezam Salam, member of Arab astronomer and space science, Saturn will be visible to the naked eye until September, as it is then that it is closest to Earth. "The rings of Saturn are shining bright this month, " he added.

How to spot Saturn

“Saturn opposition Sun has already taken place. This means Saturn will rise in the east just after sunset in the west. In fact ten minutes after the sun sets in the west, that you will see Saturn rising. When Saturn is in opposition to the Sun, it is the best time for Earthlings to spot the gas giant in the sky,” said Salam.

“The gas giant can be spotted in the ‘teapot’ of the Sagittarius constellation with the naked eye. However if you want to see its magnificient rings, it is best to invest in at least a 60mm telescope with a 4x magnifying lens,” explained Salam.

He said Saturn is visible throughout the night.

Lunar eclipse

Salam said there is an interesting celestial phenomenon taking place in the skies on Tuesday (July 16) night. “Besides the fact that Saturn, Earth and Sun are all falling in one straight line, tomorrow the UAE will witness a partial lunar eclipse.”

“Tomorrow we will see a full moon ‘scraping by Saturn’. In South America people will clearly see the moon pass directly in front of Saturn,” he said, adding that this exciting celestial event is falling on the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 mission.

Those living in Abu Dhabi interested in seeing the celestial phenomenon can do so at the Corniche where Salam is setting up his mobile observatory truck.

"I have a massive telescope inside the truck, additionally I will set up four telescopes outside. The public can visit the site through the night to see the eclipse. People can also spot Saturn and Jupiter", Salam said.

Nezar Salam, a UAE astronomer says don't miss a chance to spot Saturn and witness the lunar eclipse Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Did you know?

Salam said there are five planets visible to the naked eye without a telescope – Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. “This is possible because all of them move with seven degrees of ecliptic and anytime during the year, these planets will be visible to the eye,” he said.

No problem watching lunar eclipse tomorrow

Last week, the Dubai Astronomy Group said a partial lunar eclipse will be visible in UAE tomorrow night. The phenomenon on July 16 night will last for over five hours.

Dubai Astronomy Group CEO Hasan Al Hariri said that it is not dangerous to look directly at the moon during a lunar eclipse because the moon is not giving off its own light. He cautioned however those who plan to observe the eclipse outdoors to stay hydrated and be mindful of their body temperature.