Abu Dhabi: Throughout the sacred month of Ramadan, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has initiated extensive awareness and inspection initiatives on food establishments to ensure compliance with the highest standards of safety and hygiene.

These encompass informative guidance on prudent shopping practices, on-site inspections, and awareness drives on food safety across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The overarching goal of this campaign is to mitigate food loss and waste across the entirety of the food chain, while adhering to health and safety standards throughout food handling processes.

In this endeavour, ADAFSA ensures adherence to food safety standards.

Inspections

The inspection campaigns prioritise monitoring and rectification of improper practices within food establishments, following sanctioned protocols.

Inspctors of ADAFSA follow a strategy to enhance sustainability and control the effects of food waste. Image Credit: ADAFSA | WAM

This endeavour aims to guarantee consumers access to the highest standards of food safety throughout Ramadan, encompassing various outlets – such as food stores, distribution centres, suppliers, sales points, supermarkets, corner shops, restaurants, traditional kitchens, and catering firms.

Additionally, the campaigns extend their focus to include meat and fish markets, as well as vegetable and fruit shops.

We are confident that this strategy will contribute effectively to achieving food security, reducing the effects of food waste on the environment and the national economy, and achieving a more sustainable and effective food future - Badr Al Shehhi, ADAFSA Director of the Communications and Community Participation Department

Reducing losses and waste

Badr Al Shehhi, Director of the Communications and Community Participation Department at ADAFSA, said that the strategy to reduce losses and waste includes an integrated set of procedures and initiatives targeting all aspects of the food chain – from production to distribution and consumption.

This constitutes an effective step towards enhancing sustainability and controlling the effects of food waste.

“We are committed to achieving the objectives of this strategy by activating multiple initiatives and programmes, including awareness and training campaigns for workers in agricultural and food facilities, and community awareness campaigns under the slogan – ‘Together for Blessings to Last’ – with the aim of stimulating positive and sustainable behaviour in food consumption and reducing waste,” said Al Shehhi.

Food serving and preparation facilities as well as food sales outlets are among the targets of inspection campaigns organised by ADAFSA during Ramadan. Image Credit: ADAFSA | WAM

“We are confident that this strategy will contribute effectively to achieving food security, reducing the effects of food waste on the environment and the national economy, and achieving a more sustainable and effective food future,” he added.

Ramadan inspections

Inspection campaigns organised by the authority during Ramadan target food serving and preparation facilities and food sales outlets. The focus is to determine their readiness and commitment to applying food safety standards.

Food inspectors in Abu Dhabi check unsanitary practices and handling of food, while providing guidance to all food industry workers on the best practices related to safety.

He explained that such campaigns, which continue before and throughout the month of Ramadan, target the following entities: restaurants, popular kitchens, central kitchens, bakeries, manufacturing facilities and sweets sales, retail facilities, mobile carts and popular sweets shops, especially those that operate permanently during the evening periods.

Besides controlling incorrect sanitary practices during the different stages of preparing and serving food, inspectors also focus on providing advice and guidance to all food industry workers on the best practices related to food safety. These include paying attention to closing doors and windows and paying attention to the general cleanliness of food preparation areas.

Meat sellers

The authority also attaches great importance to meat sellers, given the increasing demand for them during the holy month.

Inspections follow a programme based on the degree of risk, ensure conformity and commitment to health laws and requirements, and to take administrative and legal measures against those that violate them.

Inspectors work to ensure the health and safety of the meat displayed in the stores and in the meat preservation stores, examining the efficiency of the meat preservation refrigerators, the commitment of the employees to applying sound health practices, the suitability of the tools and equipment, and their compliance with the requirements.

As for logistics, they also inspect meat transport vehicles, and the extent of their commitment to applying Transportation requirements.

How to report violations:

Violations by a food facility may include non-compliance to established protocols or doubt about the contents of the food items.

Call 800555 (Abu Dhabi government toll-free number)

Basic food safety practices: