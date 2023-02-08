Dubai: Last week’s 114th Mahzooz Super Saturday Draws saw three expats bag Dh100,000 each after winning the three raffle draw guaranteed prizes. The draws saw a total of 1,646 participants receive Dh1,860,000 as prize money.
Allan and Norwin from the Philippines, and Mohammad from India - the three raffle winners - have described how the prize money will help reach their goals.
Business plan
Norwin, a fellow 41-year-old mechanical technician and father of four, said his prize money would help him pay off debts and start a business in the Philippines. Norwin, who has spent the last 15 years living in the UAE, said: “I’m ecstatic. This is a sizable chunk of money, that I never imagined would receive.”
Marriage aspiration
Meanwhile, 32-year-old Mohammad, an Indian office employee who has lived in the UAE for two years, may finally realise his aspirations of getting married this year and furnishing his house with the appliances he had dreamed to own. Mohammad wants to reward himself with a new smartphone to celebrate.
Dream house
Allan, a 34-year-old Filipino expat living in Oman, was tending to his chores at home when his friends and colleagues sent text messages informing him that he had won. Allan was “left speechless” and didn’t believe it until he verified his Mahzooz account. A frequent participant of Mahzooz for the past four months, Allan plans on using a significant portion of the winnings to build a house and establish a small business in the Philippines.