111 Immigration is an immigration advisory firm that works towards making this world less of a dream and more of a reality.

With deep expertise in investor programmes for residence and citizenship in various global destinations, 111 empowers individuals and families with freedom and accessibility to vast possibilities.

“We help you become a true global citizen with our profound understanding of governments and investment opportunities, powered with a network of consultants, legal, and financial professionals,” says Tony Ebraheem, Founder and Lawyer, 111 Immigration.

“We, at 111 Immigration, guarantee the legality of the process. Your application will be handled by professional lawyers specialised in second citizenship and residence by investment programmes. We are well recognised by several governments and officials with good reputation and professionalism. There are very few lawyers who are specialised in immigration and we are one of them. We utilise all our strengths to help you make the right decision so you and your loved ones can access further,” he says.

“We base our advice on transparency and honesty. We look at the client’s interest and future benefits more than anything else. We do not give hopes, we provide solutions. We take steps forward to think with our clients and offer them the right programme, considering their present and future needs. To do that, we must understand the client’s needs, and then carry out qualification assessment, KYC procedure, and security background check.

“If you want to be a permanent resident or opt for a second citizenship, 111 Immigration has customised programmes that make your goals more achievable and the processes seamless,” Ebraheem says.