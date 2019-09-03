No injuries were reported after a fire broke out on a school bus on Tuesday

A school bus in Kalba broke out in flames on Tuesday morning. Image Credit: Screengrab

Sharjah: Grade 2 pupils on their way to school were able to walk away from a massive fire that broke out in their school bus on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident happened in the city of Kalba in Sharjah’s eastern province.

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News that the police operations room received a call at 6.30am about the fire.

A team of Civil Defence were immediately dispatched to the site of the incident and successfully controlled the fire, preventing it from spreading to the villas nearby.

The police report stated that the fire was “controlled within moments after the bus driver noticed smoke coming from below the vehicle”.

The bus driver quickly evacuated the Grade 2 pupils off the bus before calling Sharjah Police and Sharjah Civil Defence on 999.

No injuries were reported and all pupils were then transported to school.

“The cause of the fire is not been confirmed. The case has now been handed over to the forensic laboratory to determine how the fire started,” said Col. Al Naqbi.