DUBAI: The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) on Saturday conducted a workshop for members of the Dubai International Communication Committee (DICC). Held in collaboration the Emirates Diplomatic Academy, the workshop discussed negotiation strategies and legal issues that affect international perception of Dubai.

The first session of the workshop explored the rising regional and international interest in stories on Dubai and ways to harness this interest to enhance the city’s reputation. The session also focused on expanding awareness about Dubai’s legal system in order to defuse misperceptions and misinformation.

The second session discussed effective influencing and negotiation strategies. Participants were given practical exercises to deepen understanding of negotiation strategies that can create opportunities for mutual gain. The session also explored how individuals can influence stakeholders in their organisation.

Bernardino León, Director-General of the Emirates Diplomatic Academy, said: “We are proud to have forged a fruitful partnership with the Government of Dubai Media Office to provide exceptional learning and knowledge exchange opportunities to DICC members. In this journey of partnership with GDMO over the last three years, we have brought together leading experts in the communication sector to provide opportunities for DICC members to raise their understanding of global communications best practices. We look forward to continue working with GDMO to help DICC members enhance the strategic capabilities required thrive in today’s complex communication environment.”

Noora Al Abbar, Director of Strategic Media Affairs, Government of Dubai Media Office, said: “The workshop was another in a series of engagements aimed at promoting knowledge exchange between the members of the Dubai International Communication Committee and senior experts in various fields on how to enhance Dubai’s image among global audiences. The workshop addressed key strategies to ensure an accurate perception of Dubai in the media and ways to enhance influencing and negotiation skills, an important part of the communications toolkit. We thank the Emirates Diplomatic Academy for their support in creating dynamic knowledge exchange platforms for members of the Dubai International Communication Committee over the last three years.”

Initiated by the Government of Dubai Media Office, the Dubai International Communication Committee seeks to promote effective and positive engagement with international media to enhance and safeguard Dubai’s image.

Shifting negative perceptions

The Dubai International Communication Committee is tasked with developing strategic action plans to shift negative perceptions and dispel myths that stand in the way of an accurate image of Dubai. It also aims to build a wide network of national and international stakeholders who can support Dubai’s efforts to further enhance its reputation.