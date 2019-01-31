DUBAI: Want to do your part to help cancer sufferers in the UAE? Then sign up for the inaugural Dubai Corporate Sports Championship on February 22-23 and Corporate Sports will donate Dh100 to Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), one of the UAE’s leading support networks for cancer patients. In a big boost to cancer patients in the UAE, the UAE’s corporate wellness major has announced FOCP as the official charity partner for the inaugural Corporate Sports Championship, taking place at the Swiss International Scientific School in Dubai (SSID). FOCP will be on-site all weekend at the championship to offer advice, support and information on cancer care in the region. Health information sessions will also be held in SISD’s auditorium on topics such as mental health, prostate cancer and breast cancer awareness, as part of innovative Wellness Seminar programme.