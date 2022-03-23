Dubai: Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai can enjoy a virtual tour of Dubai Police’s helicopter cockpit at the force’s platform in Fazaa Pavilion of the Ministry of Interior.
Dubai Police Air Wing also showcases its accomplishments and expertise to visitors attending the pavilion.
Colonel Pilot Ali Al Muhairi, Director of Dubai Police Air Wing, said visitors will have the chance to learn about the department’s duties and history.
“Visitors can enjoy a tour of the cockpit of a helicopter using virtual reality (VR). They can check the department’s achievements and the types of aircraft used in the department,” Col Al Muhairi added.
Visitors can see some key moments from the force’s work such as the saving of lives through rescue operations throughout the history of the department.
“We also showcase our badge and pilot uniforms used by our department as well as the timeline of the development of the Air Wing,” he added.
Dubai Police Air Wing routinely carries out humanitarian and community tasks such as providing ambulance services, search and rescue missions and traffic monitoring.
Lieutenant Pilot Muhra Bin Hamad from Dubai Police said many visitors have come to the platform and enjoyed the virtual tour.
“They use the VR to look around the cockpit of the force’s aircraft. We present a video about the force’s history, pilot uniforms and the meanings in our logo and badge,” she added.