Dubai: UAE residents will enjoy a total of up to 15 public holidays in 2020.

The first public holiday will be the New Year's Day on January 1 (Wednesday).

A few months later, UAE residents will be likely to enjoy a long weekend with a three-day break for Eid Al Fitr, expected to fall on May 23 (Saturday) or 24 (Sunday), depending on sighting the crescent of Shawwal.

Another four-day break will come up after Eid Al Fitr — on Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, which fall on 9-12 of Dhu Al-Hijjah.

In the Gregorian calendar, Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha are expected to fall between July 29 (Wednesday) and August 2 (Sunday).

The New Hijri Year comes next. It falls on Muharram 1, most likely to fall on August 19 (Wednesday) or 20 (Thursday).

Next is a one-day holiday marking the Prophet’s Mohammad birthday, which will fall on 12 of the Hijri month of Rabi Al Awwal, corresponding to either October 28 (Wednesday) or 29 (Thursday).

Eid Al fitr, Arafat Day, Eid Al Adha and Prophet’s Mohammad birthday holidays may be slightly different and marked earlier or later than the above-mentioned Gregorian dates.

This is because of the different length of Hijri months, which vary between 29 or 30 days, adding up over two successive months to 59 full days.