Dr Habib Abdullah Dr Habib Abdullah, a paediatric clinical psychologist practicing at Mubadala Health, Dubai, and Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children in Abu Dhabi, said: “Spending long hours in traffic significantly impacts mental and physical health. The unpredictability of travel time can create irritation and mood swings.”

He pointed out that a sense of helplessness leads to people getting annoyed, impulsive, and eventually tired.

“People get irritated. It affects their overall well-being. These factors may lead to risky driving decisions,” Dr Abdullah said.

Sleep deprivation

Dr Abdullah noted that motorists who leave home early to beat the morning peak hour traffic may be sleep deprived if they had not gone to bed on time.

“You add a minimum of two hours of traffic time and at times four hours [in total per day]. So, instead of working for eight to nine hours a day, they spend about 14 hours,” Dr Abdullah said, adding that lost hours on the road cut into family time, which is important for relaxation.

Physical issues

Long commute hours also lead to physical health issues. Dr Saheer Sainalabdeen, a specialist pulmonologist at Medeor Hospital, Dubai, said the most common health issues caused by traffic congestion - in general worldwide - are related to poor air quality because of vehicle emissions.

Dr Saheer Sainalabdeen “These emissions can lead to various health problems, including respiratory ailments, cardiovascular issues, and an overall decline in quality of life. Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of pollution,” underlined Dr Sainalabdeen.

“Prolonged exposure to poor air quality can lead to asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, worsening of existing lung conditions, and infections like bronchitis and pneumonia. Inhalation of particulate matter is linked to the development of lung cancer. Air pollution can raise blood pressure and inflame arteries, increasing the risk of heart attacks and strokes,” Dr Sainalabdeen said and pointed out that traffic delays prevent commuters from using restrooms when needed, leading to prolonged urine retention, which can result in urinary infections.

What are the solutions?

Medical experts have made several suggestions to manage such situations:

• Flexible working hours and remote working options to help employees avoid peak hour traffic

• Opt for public transportation whenever possible

• Carpooling and ride-sharing can result in less number of cars on the road and make commuting less stressful

• Use apps for real-time traffic updates and try to avoid congested routes.

• Hit the bed early and get enough sleep

• Maintain a healthy diet and stay hydrated