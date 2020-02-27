US had earlier requested manufacturers to pull out the weight-loss drug from US market

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has warned of a possible risk of cancer in patients using the weight-loss drug Belviq XR (lorcaserin).

In a circular issued to all health facilities, the ministry said there is no evidence to suggest that lorcaserin contributes to the risk of cancer.

However, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on February 14 said it requested that the manufacturer of Belviq, Belviq XR (lorcaserin) voluntarily withdraw the weight-loss drug from the US market because a safety clinical trial shows an increased occurrence of cancer. The drug manufacturer, Eisai Inc., has submitted a request to voluntarily withdraw the drug.

The FDA clarified: “We are taking this action because we believe that the risks of lorcaserin outweigh its benefits based on our completed review of results from a randomized clinical trial assessing safety.”

No special screening for cancer was recommended.

The lorcaserin product is not registered with the UAE ministry, and the authority recommended that health care practitioners take the warning into account. Patients who are currently taking the drug should speak to their doctor about the possibility of an increased risk of cancer.

