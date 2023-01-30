Sherif Beshara, Group CEO at Mohamed & Obaid Almulla Group, the holding company of American Hospital Dubai, talks about how Arab Health opens a new chapter of possibilities for global healthcare and the new products and innovative technology American Hospital Dubai will show at the event.

As a company associated with Arab Health through the years, what is the event’s impact on business in the UAE healthcare industry?

Arab Health is a catalyst and an apex accelerator for the global healthcare industry in business and thought leadership. Business is all about ideas, and Arab Health provides the perfect platform for international healthcare players to exchange concepts and innovations, identify new business horizons, build new partnerships and redefine time and cost advantages to benefit consumers.

Every edition of Arab Health opens a new chapter of possibilities for global healthcare, galvanizing the industry and inspiring the stakeholders to push towards more exciting horizons.

A key theme this year is Innovation and Sustainability in Healthcare. What does sustainability mean to the American Hospital?

Sustainability means meeting present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their demand. It requires responsibility, accountability, foresight, and ethics and these values form the bedrock of American Hospital Dubai’s Mission and Vision.

Our Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) is the first private healthcare facility in the region to earn accreditation from the US-based Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). We set benchmarks in minimally invasive robotic surgery with over 1,000 procedures since 2020, when we launched it. - Sherif Beshara, Group CEO at Mohamed & Obaid Almulla Group

Our primary goal is to provide the best quality, evidence-based, patient-focused care and an entire ecosystem works to uphold this singular mission: our technologically advanced work processes, the best human resources, administrative services, infrastructure, investments in research and innovation, and green practices to minimize our carbon footprint.

All these processes must be sustainable to make our tomorrows yield more significant benefits for all of us.

What new products or innovative technology will you showcase at Arab Health 2023?

We aim to transform how visitors to Arab Health experience healthcare, and we will showcase American Hospital Dubai’s many benchmarks and breakthroughs.

Healthcare has reached a point where disease management must succeed at the next level to fulfil its promise of healing. Our Centers of Excellence in Cancer Care, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Robotics Surgeries, and Complex Disease Multispecialty are leaders in the region.

We will showcase our IVF Clinic, the best in the region, and the progress made by our AI Research lab. The AI Research Center, in collaboration with Cerner, is our pioneering initiative that delivers treatment breakthroughs to crack healthcare’s standard treatment glass ceiling.

We will continue to be path-definers in applying medical discoveries for treatment efficacy and transformative medicine, leading the field with evidence-based care.

What benefits and opportunities are available to the healthcare industry at Arab Health?

Healthcare is a global imperative, not a silo enterprise.

The global healthcare and medical fraternity have a shared goal: creating a healthier future for humanity. Individual efforts and innovations by healthcare and medical players eventually find meaning only in applying them for the common good, which sets a lasting foundation for transformation.

Ultimately, we must work for progress, which is a collective responsibility. We must integrate our vision, share knowledge, build partnerships, implement collaboratively, and build our human resources to become better medicine practitioners.