In the sixth and final episode of the Mind Your Migraine series, Dr Derk Krieger, Professor of Neurology and Senior Consultant Neurologist at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, and his patient Julia Vetter discuss common misconceptions surrounding the condition.
Dr Krieger chats candidly with Julia who describes herself as “not a typical patient for migraine” because she only started suffering episodes in her thirties – busting the idea that migraines always start at a young age. Another misconception almost kept Julia from seeing a specialist about her migraines – the idea that there isn't anything that truly helps, and that no medication can treat the onset of pain.
That’s completely wrong, says Dr Krieger. “There certainly is treatment now… all you have to do is you have to make the migraine more palatable and bearable.”
