Dubai: In a video message to the Indian diaspora, Dr Aman Puri, consul general of India in the UAE, has urged Indian residents to observe COVID-19 protocols in the UAE strictly.
Dr Puri thanked the UAE government and the health authoritie, particularly Dubai Health Authority (DHA), for their efficient and proactive arrangements in working tirelessless to contain the pandenmic and treat COVID-19 patients.
He extend his gratitude to frontline workers who selflessly work to keep the community, including all Indian expariates, safe. He urged community members to be responsible, wear masks and observe social distancing in public places to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“We are all responsible and together we are safe,” said Dr Puri.