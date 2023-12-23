The Foundation, established in 2013 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, held the anniversary event in Dubai recently.

The anniversary event, held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Health Board of Directors, was attended by Dr Raja Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors and Dubai Health Board Member; Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), and Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, alongside partners who have been supporting the healthcare charity since 2013.

During the event, the Foundation outlined its achievements over the past decade and extended gratitude to major donors for their ongoing support throughout the Foundation’s journey. Notable partners include: Abdul Wahid Al Rostamani Group, Amity University, Dr Wael Al Mahmeed, Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni, AbdulGhaffar Hussain, Hussain Khansaheb and Mirwais Azizi.

Commenting on the occasion, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, said: “The sustained charitable efforts in the UAE embody the values and principles deeply ingrained in the culture and character of the UAE people. Over the past decade, Al Jalila Foundation has been a testament to the generosity and support of our donors, contributing significantly to the advancement of healthcare and the well-being of our community.”

He added: “We are immensely grateful for their continued commitment, which allows us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need, aligning with the enduring spirit of compassion that defines the very essence of the UAE. As we celebrate 10 years of giving, we are committed to furthering our mission to advance philanthropy within the health sector.”

Over 8,000 patients assisted

Dedicated to promoting global health through its charitable initiatives, Al Jalila Foundation has achieved considerable success in its commitment to philanthropic projects in medical education, research and patient care, positively impacting numerous lives. The Foundation’s impact is apparent in its assistance to 8,768 patients, with 30 per cent being children, confronting life-threatening conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and other chronic illnesses. This underscores its continual dedication to easing the challenges faced by those in need.

Dh50 million for research

In efforts to advance research, Al Jalila Foundation has championed progress by awarding 125 research grants and investing almost Dh50 million in research infrastructure and knowledge-creation. Additionally, the Foundation’s contribution extends to nurturing future healthcare leaders through the provision of 146 scholarships to the brightest medical students and residents. Through pioneering projects and continued philanthropic efforts, Al Jalila Foundation stands as a beacon of hope, catalysing positive change in the landscape of healthcare and education.

Dr Raja Al Gurg said: “For over a decade, Al Jalila Foundation has made significant strides through its healthcare programmes, transforming the lives of thousands of students, scientists and patients. Today, as we reflect on our journey, we proudly recognise the unwavering dedication and extraordinary generosity of our donors and supporters.”

Dr Al Gurg added: “Together, united by a shared commitment to advance the health and well-being of our people, we are not only shaping the present but also laying the foundation for a sustainable and brighter future in healthcare. Through sustainable practices and innovative approaches, Al Jalila Foundation is contributing to the evolution of healthcare, ensuring a lasting impact for generations to come.”

Dr Amer Sharif said: “Al Jalila Foundation’s dedication to advancing healthcare and fostering innovation has been truly commendable. The Foundation has contributed to impacting lives and shaping the future of health, aligning with our ‘Patient First’ promise.”