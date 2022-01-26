Beurer is opening two exclusive showrooms in Deira City Centre and in Dubai Mall very soon.
Beurer GmbH, a 100 year-old trusted brand in the health and well-being sector that presents a wide range of more than 500 products across four distinctive and lifestyle oriented categories, which are medical, well-being, babycare and beauty. All these categories have been delivering solution-oriented products to meet day-to-day health and personal care needs. Few of the amazing products include weight diagnostics, diabetes management, heart monitors, activity trackers, therapy massagers, blood glucose monitors, heating blankets, beauty and personal care products, and baby care products. Built-in with higher technology to support your active lifestyle and keep you proactive, Beurer follows the latest trends and listens to its customers. From low-priced entry models to high-end products, Beurer’s innovations offer the option to live your life in your way.
H.W. International, the sole distributor of Beurer products in the Gulf, is committed to improve people’s health and well-being through time-tested products and better experiences. “Beurer is among the few to manufacture home-based healthcare products,” says Salil V.S., CEO and Managing Director, H.W. International.
In the coming showrooms, you will find products ranging from beauty, babycare, well-being and medical in a well-designed and arranged manner to make your shopping experience a cake walk.
Beurer Health-Manager is free. It enhances user experience and makes it even easier by showing the result in your smartphone in a clear and user-friendly way.
“With ease of Operation and options for simple evaluation of data, Beurer’s range of apps covers nutritional, weight, blood pressure, blood glucose, activity tracking and sleep analysis,” explains Stanley Joseph, Chairman and Managing Director, H.W. International. “We have the right apps for all your personal health management needs.”
Beurer GmbH is participating in Arab Health 2022, at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 24 to 27. Arab Health brings together more than 56,000 healthcareprofessionals to create meaningful connections and support innovations in healthcare. Visit Beurer at hall number 4 and stand number F30.
For more information, visit www.beurer.ae, or download the Beurer apps free from the App Store and Google Play.