Exterior of the Mohammed Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Sharjah: As Abu Dhabi Health Services company (Seha) continues to play a pivotal role in the nation’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, it has established three additional dedicated field hospitals across the northern emirates — in Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah. These are in addition to the field hospital operated by Dubai Parks and Resorts. The new facilities aim to provide an additional 1,862 beds for patients across the UAE.

All four facilities are being managed by more than 1,600 health-care professionals from across the network, as well as 190 pharmacists, lab technicians, respiratory therapists, radiographers, dietitians and other specialised technicians

In addition, Seha is continuing to exclusively treat and quarantine coronavirus patients at its dedicated facilities.

A new COVID-19 field hospital with 204 beds opened in Sharjah on March 28.

Spread across an area of 7,000 square metres, the facility was completed in ten days. It includes 204 beds, of which 48 are designated for intensive care and 156 for moderate-to-severe cases. Services at the hospital are provided by 75 doctors, 231 nurses and 44 technicians and assistant health personnel.

Interiors of the Mohammed Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

It comes as the UAE is setting up more field hospitals to combat COVID-19.

The Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah provides highest quality standards health and treatment services to COVID-19 patients. Gulf News witnessed first-hand the efforts being made at the hospital in Al Zahia, Sharjah, during a visit to the site .

Activating appropriate response

Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, acting group chief operating officer, Seha, said: “As a pillar for the nation’s health-care landscape, Seha’s in-depth experience and rich legacy have enabled the network to lead the UAE’s efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic — as exemplified by the establishment of three additional field hospitals in Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah and the quick resumption of the field hospital in Dubai Parks and Resorts. Mobilising our health-care expertise has been integral in helping us fully realise this ambition. The full strength of our workforce has been vital in activating the appropriate response and ensuring future-preparedness across the nation.”

List of field hospitals set up by Seha • Mohammad Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Dubai

• Mohammad Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah

• Mohammad Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Ajman

• Mohammad Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah

He added: “We remain ever grateful to their determination and perseverance in adapting to the rapid changes, rising to the challenges they face every day on the frontlines, and helping ensure the needs of all patients are effectively and efficiently met. We are committed to further expanding the capacity of the nation’s medical care services to ensure future readiness, with the network’s extensive expertise, knowledge and resources continuing to play an important role during this time.”

The field hospital at Dubai Parks and Resorts spans 60,000 square metres and houses 1,200 beds, of which 50 are designated for intensive care cases. Advanced laboratories are available on-site for critical cases. The facility is being served by 120 doctors, 390 nurses and 58 technicians and allied health staff.

Receiving cases

Ali Abdullah Al Kaabi, an employee at the Operations Department of Seha, said that the construction of the field hospital came as part of the UAE’s efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, provide best medical care to the patients, by using the latest medical supplies that meet the requirements of the situation.

Spread across an area of 7,000 square metres, the Mohammed Bin Zayed Field Hospital was completed in ten days. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

He added that the place is equipped with the latest international devices excellent services are being provided 24X7. He pointed out that the hospital is equipped to receive all kinds of cases of COVID-19 patients, providing them with comprehensive health care until they fully recover and are discharged from the hospital.

Examine samples

Syed Mohammad Shuaib, the director of the laboratory at the Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Field Hospital in Sharjah, stated that the laboratory includes very sophisticated equipment for analysing samples for the patients, including a device for testing the level of oxygen in the blood and another that analyses the patient’s urine sample. The laboratory carries out around 100 tests daily, with some patients needing multiple tests in a day.

Supplying medication

Dr Omar Shaaban, a pharmacy official at the field hospital, said that the department includes 24 employees. He indicated that patients often stay there for five to ten days, during which, care is provided to them for free. He further said that there is a hotline, in coordination with Seha, to provide the hospital with its needs immediately. Shaaban said COVID-19 patients need continuous health care. On an average, the pharmacy receives around 500 requests for medicines, he revealed.

Varying number of cases

Patient affairs officer Abdulrahman Yasser Farouq said the field hospital was keen on coordinating with the patients’ families, trying to know their needs and providing them with psychological reassurance.