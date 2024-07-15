Dubai: Developing a national response plan for dementia is a cornerstone of the UAE’s strategy to help older adults to live healthy, independent lives.

To discuss this National Framework for Healthy Ageing strategy, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) held a four-day workshop in Dubai, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It brought together experts from various UAE health authorities and stakeholders and explored avenues for enhancing collaboration and developing actionable strategies to support senior citizens and residents in the UAE.

The workshop focused on key metrics outlined in the WHO’s “Decade of Healthy Ageing” initiative. The 10-year programme emphasises on enhancing access to health care for older individuals, promoting healthy habits, and fostering research and innovation in ageing. Additionally, it aims to ensure social inclusion and enhance quality of life through integrated policies and programmes.

WHO defines healthy ageing as the process of developing and maintaining the functional abilities that enable well-being in older age. These abilities include physical fitness, mental health, and social engagement. According to WHO, approximately 50 million people globally are currently living with dementia, a figure that is projected to triple by the year 2050.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the public health sector, attended the event and highlighted the UAE’s National Framework for Healthy Ageing.

“Spanning from 2025 to 2030, this framework includes several initiatives aimed at fostering an age-friendly environment where older adults can lead healthy, active, and independent lives. It also ensures they can contribute meaningfully to society, uphold their rights, and live with dignity and respect, thereby establishing the UAE as a front-runner in promoting active and healthy ageing.”