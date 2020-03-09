The Indian High School in Garhoud had 514 students appearing for the CBSE exams. It was also the exam centre for for 736 Grade 10 and 628 Grade 12 students from other schools. Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: UAE students sitting CBSE board exams have been allowed to wear masks and take hand sanitisers inside exam halls as authorities and schools take precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.

The UAE has closed schools for four weeks, starting March 8, as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19. The country has reported 59 positive cases, including at least two students.

However, students of grade 10 and 12 who have to appear for the ongoing exams under CBSE, India’s biggest education board, have been allowed to take the exams provided they promptly leave after their papers.

In a press note, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi, said: “In view of the inquiries received it is clarified that face mask and sanitisers may be carried by students, if they so desire, in the examination centres.”

Indian schools in the UAE are allowing students to take these measures inside exam centres on campus.

Regarding the note, Dr Heena Rachh, Principal, Global Indian International School, Abu Dhabi, told Gulf News: “The respective schools have been asked to take the initiative in highlighting the reason for the transfer of this virus and basic steps required for individual safety of the student. This was done to prevent any spread of the virus. GIIS welcomes the decision taken by CBSE and GIIS students are adhering to the same. GIIS considers the safety and well-being of our students as the priority in everything we do.”