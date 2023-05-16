His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the construction of a new school for girls in the city of Dibba Al Hisn that includes 24 fully equipped classrooms.

Dr Sheikh Sultan also directed the establishment of a university hospital and a commercial centre affiliated with the Sharjah Cooperative Society on the Dibba Al Hisn Island. He also ordered the speedy maintenance of Al Sajaa School before its re-opening for the next semester.