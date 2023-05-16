Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the construction of a new school for girls in the city of Dibba Al Hisn that includes 24 fully equipped classrooms.
Dr Sheikh Sultan also directed the establishment of a university hospital and a commercial centre affiliated with the Sharjah Cooperative Society on the Dibba Al Hisn Island. He also ordered the speedy maintenance of Al Sajaa School before its re-opening for the next semester.