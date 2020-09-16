Dubai: The UAE has confirmed 842 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 81,782.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 93,682 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
See more
- Pictures: India surpasses 5 million coronavirus cases
- From the editors: UAE makes trial COVID-19 vaccine available for frontline workers
- News in pictures: 'Horrifying' shooting of naked woman, Trump spurns science, cricketer Sreesanth's plea, Douyin soars, COVID worry, Beirut fire, US migrants, Indian economy...
- Chinese firms bet on plant-based meat as COVID-19 fuels healthy eating trend
Meanwhile, the total number of recovered cases of Covid-19 reached 71,456 with 821 cases recovered today after receiving treatment.
Ministry of Health announced the death of one person who tested positive for COVID-19, due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 402 .