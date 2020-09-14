Dubai: The UAE today reported 777 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s overall infections to 80,266, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said during its weekly media briefing on Monday.
No new fatalities have been reported during the past 24 hours, keeping the death tally at 399, Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government, said on Monday.
“The ministry has so far conducted more than 8 million PCR tests since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic,” Al Hammadi said, adding 61, 084 tests conducted in a single day.
A further 530 new recoveries have also been announced, pushing the total number of recovered people to 69, 981.