Also in this package
- In Pictures: Dubai's Al Fahidi Fort the oldest existing building in Dubai
- K-pop's Highlight, Nancy Ajram, Paraguayan folk ballet: Expo 2020 Dubai visitors in for electric Friday this weekend
- Photos: Sheikh Mohammed holds cabinet meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai
- Cityscape Global 2021: Dubai’s developers have got their confidence back as property demand burns bright
- Do look down: Scaling one of NYC's tallest skyscrapers
- What is the new Range Rover going up against?
Dubai: UAE confirmed 75 new coronavirus cases, 0 deaths and 99 recoveries on Wednesday.
Details to follow