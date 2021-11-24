Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 73 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 741,643, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Wednesday.
One new COVID-19 fatality has been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll at 2,145. A total of 90 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, shooting up the overall recoveries to 736,423.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 290,301 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.