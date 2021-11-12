Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 72 new coronaviruscases, bringing the total number of infections to 740,801, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.
No new COVID-19 fatalities have been reported, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,142.
A total of 92 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, pushing the total number of patients recovered to 735,362.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 264,814 additional COVID-19 tests amongUAEcitizens and residents over the past few days.
The ministry wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.