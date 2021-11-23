Abu Dhabi: The UAE confirmed the detection of 70 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 741,570, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday.
No new COVID-19 fatalities have been reported, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,144. A total of 86 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, shooting up the overall recoveries to 736,333.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 323,348 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.