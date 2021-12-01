The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the detection of 68 new cases of COVID-19, 85 recoveries and one death case due to complications over the past 24 hours.
The new infections were revealed by the ministry after conducting 281,355 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests.
According to the coronavirus update on Wednesday, the total number of cases has risen to 742,109, while the total fatalities have now touched 2,148 and overall recoveries reached 737,024.
The ministry extended condolences to the deceased’s family and wished patients a swift recovery, while urging the public to stick to precautionary measures and cooperate with health authorities.