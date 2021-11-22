Abu Dhabi: The UAE confirmed the detection of 67 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 741,500, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.
No new COVID-19 fatalities have been reported, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,144. A total of 84 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, shooting up the overall recoveries to 736,247.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 231,122 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.