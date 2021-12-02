Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 64 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 742,173, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Tuesday.
The ministry added that no COVID-19-related death has been recorded in the past 24 hours, with the death toll remained unchanged at 2,148.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 248,038 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry also noted that an additional 83 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 737,107.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.