Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 58 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 741,976, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.
No new COVID-19 fatality has been confirmed, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,146. A total of 84 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 736,862.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 213,168 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.