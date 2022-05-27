Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced the detection of 403 new COVID-19 cases.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported the detection of 403 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 906,639, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.
No new COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,302. A total of 368 COVID-19 patients made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 890,311.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 236,283 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures to ensure the safety and protection of the public.