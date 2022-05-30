Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday reported the detection of 383 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 907,824.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, COVID-19 has claimed one more life, taking the country’s death toll to 2,305. A total of 379 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered, taking the overall recoveries to 891,455.
The newly revealed infections were detected after conducting 151,541 PCR tests over the past 24 hours across the country.
The ministry offered its condolences to the family of the deceased and wished patients a speedy recovery and urged the public to continue to cooperate with health authorities and abide by precautionary measures to ensure the safety and protection of the public.