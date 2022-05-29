Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday announced the detection of 372 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 907,441.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, 2 new COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,304. A total of 380 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered, taking the overall recoveries to 891,076.
The newly revealed infections were detected after conducting 196,359 PCR tests over the past 24 hours across the country.
The ministry wished patients a speedy recovery and urged the public to continue to cooperate with health authorities and abide by precautionary measures to ensure the safety and protection of the public.