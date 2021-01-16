Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 3,432 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day toll so far, bringing the total number of infections to 249,808, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday .
Seven more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the country’s death toll up to 740.
A total of 3,118 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, pushing the total number of patients recovered to 222,106. This means that there are currently 26,962 active cases in the country.
The recently diagnosed coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 151,096 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.