Abu Dhabi: The UAE detected 303 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths and 373 fresh recoveries that were reported over the past 24 hours.
According to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday, the new coronavirus infections were detected after 295,983 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of screenings.
The newly detected cases bring the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 734,275, while death toll has reached 2,086, and total recoveries climbed to 726,408.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
It urged community members to cooperate with health authorities, abide by precautionary measures and social distancing to ensure public health and safety.