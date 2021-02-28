Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 2,930 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 391,524, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.
Eight more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the country’s death toll up to 1,221.
A total of 1,517 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, pushing the total number of patients recovered to 381,225.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 226,139 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past 24 hours. This is the highest number of daily COVID-19 tests done so far, taking the total tests done across the UAE to 30,665,851.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public