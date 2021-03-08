Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday reported 2,483 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 related deaths, taking the total number of infections in the country to 413,332 and death toll to 1,335.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus cases were detected after conducting 181,571 PCR tests among UAE citizens and residents over the last 24 hours.
The newly diagnosed coronavirus patients are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care.
The total recoveries have gone up to 394,649 as a fresh batch of 1,857 patients have made full recovery.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.