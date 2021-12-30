Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 2,366 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 759,511, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Thursday.
According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.
MoHAP also announced two deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,162.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.
MoHAP also noted that an additional 840 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 744,180.