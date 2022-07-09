Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced the detection of 1,609 new coronavirus cases after conducting 230,353 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.
This brings the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 961,345.
In a statement, the ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.
According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.
The Ministry added that 1 new COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll at 2,323.
MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,584 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 941,637.