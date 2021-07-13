Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Tuesday confirmed the detection of 1,522 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths and 1,485 new recoveries.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention, the new cases were revealed after conducting 263,784 PCR tests across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of tests.
With the newly detected cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 653,284, while fatality tally has now touched 1,876, while overall recoveries have now stood at 631,294.
The ministry voiced its regret and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished patients a swift recovery.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.